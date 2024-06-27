Etihad Airways is set to recruit hundreds more pilots this year to support its expanding fleet and network, delivering on the airline’s ambitious growth plans and supporting its purpose to give flight to ambition.

The UAE’s national airline will embark on an international roadshow to meet pilots who may wish to join the growing global airline, beginning in eight cities across Europe before expanding to many more global locations.

Etihad is inviting pilots of all ranks and aircraft types to register their interest by attending one of the roadshows or signing up for more information online at careers.etihad.com.

Etihad also welcomes the partners and family members of prospective pilots to the roadshows and will showcase Abu Dhabi as a fabulous destination to live and build a career, both for individuals and for families.

John Wright, Chief Operations and Guest Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “As we embark on this pilot recruitment roadshow, we’re proud to showcase everything that both Etihad and Abu Dhabi have to offer, and we are seeking pilots who share in our ambitions.

“We appreciate that pilots choose which airline to join for the length of their career, and as such we would like to highlight not only the career development and progression opportunities on offer at Etihad, but also the fantastic home and lifestyle that Abu Dhabi provides.”

Etihad is seeking pilots of all ranks and aircraft types from across the Etihad fleet including the Airbus A320, A350 and A380 as well as the Boeing 777 and 787, and Boeing 777 freighters. Pilots who do not yet fulfil the Etihad criteria but may wish to join Etihad in the future are also encouraged to attend the roadshow or register their interest online.

As one of the world’s fastest growing airlines, Etihad will double its fleet size by 2030 compared to 2022. This growth trajectory will offer pilots significant career progression and promotion opportunities, making Etihad a highly attractive employer for ambitious pilots looking to build a solid career, the airline said.

Etihad’s diverse pilot community works alongside 142 nationalities who make up the Etihad family, all based out of its welcoming home in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. There has never been a more exciting time to join Etihad and enjoy living in the UAE.

Living in the UAE’s thriving capital offers crew a safe city with plenty of things to do for individuals as well as families. Pilots living in Abu Dhabi have access to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches and can take part in watersports in the Arabian sea or outdoor pursuits in the desert. Abu Dhabi also offers an abundance of restaurants, bars and nightlife, meaning there will never be a dull moment. The metropolis of Dubai is also just a short drive away, it said.

Etihad’s pilots fly to more than 70 destinations across Australia, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and North America. The airline continues to grow its network and this June is commencing flights to Bali, Jaipur and Al Qassim, as well as a number of seasonal destinations including the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini, Nice in the French Riviera and the holiday resorts of Malaga in Spain and Antalya in Turkey. -

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).