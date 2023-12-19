UAE national airline Etihad Airways has announced a bilateral interline partnership with the flag carrier, Maldivian, thus unlocking access to 16 holiday destinations in the Maldives beyond the main island of Male.

Under the agreement, guests can now navigate across the Indian Ocean archipelago, enjoying the combined services and networks of both carriers on a single ticket.

Etihad's Chief Revenue Officer, Arik De said: "This interline will elevate the overall customer experience across the entire journey. Guests bound for the Maldives will enjoy the privilege of arriving at their popular holiday destinations with greater ease.

“Facilitated by smooth connections from Malé, Etihad customers can easily transition to Maldivian’s services, reaching a wide range of domestic destinations to begin their idyllic island retreat."

Maldivian’s General Manager Commercial, Ibrahim Hamdhan Mohamed, said: “In an effort to expand Maldivian’s reach globally, this interline partnership with Etihad Airways will open exciting opportunities for our valued customers to connect and travel seamlessly within our strong and growing route network of destinations across the Maldives.”

Etihad's customers can access destinations on Maldivian’s network, which serves many popular islands, via Velana International Airport, Malé, including: Dharavandhoo Island, Faresmathoda Airport, Funadhoo Airport, Fuvahmulak Island Airport, Gan Island Airport, Kooddoo Island, Hanimaadhoo Island Airport, Kulhudhuffushi Airport, Hoarafushi Airport, Kaadedhdhoo Island Airport, Kadhdhoo Island, Madivaru Airport, Maafaru International Airport, Maavarulu Airport, Thimarafushi Airport, and Ifuru.

Etihad is set to increase the frequency of its flights to Malé to connect with the Maldivian network from 10 to 14 a week starting on January 1, 2024.

The agreement also makes it easier for customers to combine their break in the Maldives with a stopover in Abu Dhabi.

