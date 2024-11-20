ABU DHABI: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has released its traffic statistics for October 2024, highlighting continued strong performance. The airline welcomed 1.6 million guests during the month, achieving a notable average passenger load factor of 87%.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, "Our passenger numbers in October saw significant growth compared to the same period last year, highlighting our continuing upwards momentum.

“Year-to-date, Etihad has welcomed more than 15 million passengers, marking a substantial 34% increase from the previous year. As of October 2024, the airline's rolling 12-month passenger total stands at 17.8 million, a 73% increase on the figure for the whole of 2022, indicating we are on track to double passenger numbers in under two years."

He added, "Our capacity continues to grow, and it is pleasing to see we maintained our robust passenger load factor of 87% year-to-date, as well as announcing another exciting new route to Al Alamein, Egypt from Summer 2025.

“Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global aviation hub and a major destination for tourists from around the world is being bolstered by our fleet growth year-on-year, which underpins our route expansion. This was further bolstered by the reintroduction of our fifth A380 in October.”