Long-haul operator Emirates Airline announced on Wednesday that it will start retrofitting 120 of its fleet in November this year.

The multibillion-dollar project, which will include 67 A380s and 53 777s, will be managed entirely by the airline's engineering team.

Once it is completed in April 2025, the retrofit program will see nearly 4,000 brand-new Premium Economy seats installed, 728 First Class suites refurbished and more than 5,000 Business Class seats upgraded, the airline said in a statement.

The project will also upgrade and refresh aircraft carpets and stairs, as well as interior panels.

The plan is to completely retrofit the interiors of four Emirates aircraft every month. The ones to go first will be the 67 earmarked A380s.

Once the A380s have undergone the facelift and returned to service, the 53 777s will be retrofitted.

