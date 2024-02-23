Emirates Airline has made key leadership changes including two deputies for President Tim Clark, as it prepares itself for further growth.

The new slate of senior appointees, which include 8 UAE nationals and 6 women, will assume their new roles effective March 1, 2024, the long-haul operator announced on Thursday.

Among the appointments, the airline’s current Chief Operations Officer, Adel Al Redha, and Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, will each take the added position of Deputy President, the airline said.

Both UAE nationals have been with the airline for over three decades, with Al Redha joining Emirates in 1988 and Kazim in 1992.

The changes are intended to strengthen the executive bench and support Emirates’ growth for the next 15 years, said Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group.

“The Emirates Group has also set clear and ambitious plans for fleet, network and business growth for the next 15 years. To effectively execute these plans, the Group is strengthening its executive bench, together with internal business and operational alignment.”

In total, 19 staff members, all of whom are long-serving leaders within the company, have been promoted.

The complete list of appointments are as follows:

Adel Al Redha : Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer

Adnan Kazim : Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer

Steve Allen : Chief Executive Officer, dnata

Michael Doersam : Chief Financial and Group Services Officer

Boutros Boutros : Executive VP - Marketing, Brand and Corporate Communications

Nabil Sultan : Executive VP - Passenger Sales and Country Management

Oliver Grohmann : Executive VP - Human Resources

Richard Jewsbury : Executive VP - Corporate and Customer Experience Planning

Anand Lakshminarayanan : Divisional Senior VP - Order Management and Revenue Optimisation

Amira Al Awadhi : Senior VP - HR Operations and Systems

Amira Al Falasi : Senior VP - Training and Development

Hana Al Awadhi : Senior VP - dnata Business Support

Manal Al Soori : Senior VP - Group Recruitment

Masooma Hassan : Senior VP - Airline Business Support

Musa Faisal : Senior VP - Operations Research and Effectiveness

Valerie Tan : Senior VP - Corporate Communications, CSR and Media Affairs

Rogerio Leao : Divisional VP - Fleet Planning

Trevor Chong : Divisional VP - Route Planning

Shannon Scott : VP - Sustainability and Environment

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

