A record number of passengers are set to fly with Dubai’s Emirates airline this festive season.

Emirates recommends that customers plan their travel carefully this December, as departure numbers throughout the festive month are significantly higher than last year.

Last year, more than 75,000 Emirates customers departed Dubai International Airport daily, but in 2024 – these numbers have risen as high as 89,000 on some days, representing an increase of almost 20 percent, the company said in a press release.

The busiest days for Emirates customer departures are set to be 12 -15 December, 20 - 22 December just before Christmas, while 27, 28, 29 December just before New Year’s Eve are also slated to see more than 88,000 customer departures per day.