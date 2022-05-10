Emirates and Royal Air Maroc have launched a codeshare partnership, providing more travel options and connection choices for customers of both airlines between Dubai and Casablanca, and beyond.

Effective later this month, both airlines will place their marketing codes on each other’s flights between Casablanca and Dubai to a total of 209 combined destinations.

The new partnership will offer customers from both airlines more ways to book and connect their travel between the two airlines’ networks. The codeshare agreement will also provide customers with more competitive single-ticket, multi-journey fares and baggage transfers to their final destination. The new codeshare flights are available for sale through royalairmaroc.com, emirates.com, travel agents, OTAs and through retail sales offices, said a statement.

Emirates customers will be able to access 17 destinations in Morocco beyond Casablanca, as well as to 63 international destinations, including an extensive North, West and Central African network spanning 25 points. Royal Air Maroc customers can access Emirates’ extensive network beyond Dubai of over 130 destinations, including 60 cities across the Middle East, United States, West Asia and the Far East.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer Emirates Airline, said: "We are delighted to enhance our partnership with Royal Air Maroc to a codeshare and offer our customers an unparalleled selection of destinations across Morocco, and a huge choice of onwards points in Africa. This partnership will further help strengthen our network connectivity, providing leisure and business travellers with more choice and convenience when connecting between both of our airlines. We look forward to developing our relationship together to provide greater benefits for our customers."

"We are very pleased to conclude this important partnership with Emirates which will contribute to the reinforcement of our traffic, and will offer our passengers a large set of destinations as well as a better customer experience thanks to optimized connections and end-to-end check-in, with international airport assistance within both airlines networks", underlines Hamid Addou, Chairman and CEO of Royal Air Maroc.

The new codeshare agreement comes as Emirates marks 20 years of service to Casablanca. Since 2002, Emirates has carried over 3.4 million passengers between Dubai and Casablanca, supporting the country’s tourism industry, growing trade lanes, and bringing Moroccan culture and traditions to the world. Emirates currently operates eight weekly flights to Casablanca. Royal Air Maroc will operate a direct route linking Casablanca to Dubai with four frequencies per week.

This codeshare agreement builds upon Emirates and Royal Air Maroc’s interline partnership that spans over two decades. With the addition of the Royal Air Maroc codeshare partnership, Emirates’ footprint across Africa now offers customers connectivity to over 184 destinations across the continent beyond its 21 passenger gateways, it said. -

