Emirates has introduced a proactive, data-driven strategy to minimise turbulence impact and enhance flight comfort, as global turbulence incidents become more frequent and severe.

The airline has implemented a multi-layered approach combining advanced predictive systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and real-time global data sharing to improve turbulence detection and flight planning. These initiatives have already contributed to a marked reduction in unexpected severe turbulence incidents across its network.

Captain Hassan Alhammadi, Divisional Senior Vice-President of Flight Operations at Emirates, said the airline is committed to using advanced technology and AI to enhance safety and comfort. “We recognise that turbulence remains an ongoing challenge that cannot be completely eliminated, but we are determined to minimise its impact through innovation and collaboration. Our partnerships and active participation in the IATA Turbulence Aware programme demonstrate our commitment to improving the passenger experience and contributing to global aviation safety.”

Emirates’ turbulence mitigation strategy integrates multiple tools, including SkyPath, Lido mPilot from Lufthansa Systems, and IATA’s Turbulence Aware platform.

SkyPath uses AI and machine learning to predict turbulence, combining real-time data from thousands of aircraft, Eddy Dissipation Rate (EDR) measurements, and SkyPath’s patented accelerometer-based system to detect turbulence, even in clear-air conditions.

Lido mPilot, developed with Lufthansa Systems, provides pilots with live weather predictions, turbulence and icing forecasts, and convection data for improved situational awareness.

IATA Turbulence Aware aggregates and shares live turbulence data from airlines worldwide, giving pilots a comprehensive, real-time view of atmospheric conditions.

These integrated systems deliver live turbulence visualisations through pilots’ electronic flight bag applications, supporting informed decision-making, smoother flight paths, and improved fuel efficiency.

Emirates continues to collaborate with global partners to strengthen predictive accuracy and operational resilience, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in aviation safety, passenger wellbeing, and sustainable flight operations.