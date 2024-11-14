Emirates airline and flydubai have operated more than 1.5 million flights since 2017, carrying more than 19 million passengers across the joint network. That’s equal to the combined populations of Paris and New York City.

In a press release on Thursday marking the 7th anniversary of the partnership, the collaboration between Emirates and Flydubai has enabled customers to access a combined network of more than 225 destinations in more than 100 countries.

The partnership has provided travellers of both carriers exceptional access to an extensive flight network. Emirates customers can explore more than 118 flydubai destinations, while flydubai passengers can access more than 136 Emirates destinations.

On average, customers can choose from 275 codeshare flights each day.