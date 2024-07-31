Emirates airline on Wednesday said customers who transit through Dubai on their way to Beirut will not be accepted for travel on Thursday and Friday, the latest airline to alter services to the Lebanese capital in recent days amid rising regional tensions.

Customers starting their journey in Dubai or Beirut will be accepted for travel, the Dubai-based airline said in a travel update.

FlyDubai on Wednesday also said it would operate only two daily flights to Beirut, rather than the scheduled three until Friday.

A number of other carriers have suspended, delayed or cancelled flights, although Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport listed arrivals on Wednesday from airlines including Middle East Airlines, Etihad, Air Arabia and Turkish Airlines.

Air France-KLM on Wednesday extended its suspensions of flights between Paris and Beirut until at least August 3 and also said customers with flights booked before and up to August 11 can cancel or move back flights free of charge.

Lebanon has been bracing for retaliation from Israel since a strike on Saturday in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers. Hezbollah has denied blame.

