UAE - Emirates Flight Catering has broken ground on a new AED 160 million ($44 million) laundry facility at Dubai Investment Park, marking an expansion of its laundry services arm, Linencraft.

The move comes in response to soaring demand across the UAE’s hospitality, aviation, and healthcare sectors.

The new site will increase Linencraft’s operational capacity by more than 50 per cent, enabling it to onboard 40 new hospitality clients and create 400 direct jobs.

Purpose-built for scalability and resilience, it integrates next-generation laundry equipment with advanced automation that enhances efficiency, reduces manual handling and supports consistent high-volume output.

The facility’s design includes built-in redundancies across key processes to ensure uninterrupted operations, even during peak demand.

At the same time, it incorporates energy-efficient systems to minimise environmental impact.

The expansion comes at a pivotal moment for the UAE’s commercial laundry sector.

With over 10,000 new hotel rooms expected by 2027, major international events on the horizon, and Dubai Airport’s expansion underway, demand for large-scale laundry services is set to rise sharply.

In parallel, staff uniform and institutional laundry needs are also growing steadily across both public and private sectors, further driving the need for increased capacity and innovation.

Shahreyar Nawabi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Flight Catering, said: “Linencraft has long set the benchmark for quality and reliability in the UAE’s laundry sector. This bold investment reflects both the scale of opportunity we see in the market and our determination to lead the industry forward. With this advanced facility, we’re not just increasing capacity - we’re setting new standards through smart technology and a sharp focus on sustainability.”

Linencraft’s new facility is being delivered by ASIA Prime, a leading UAE-based general contracting and construction management firm.

Waddah Basmaji, Managing Director of Asia Prime General Contracting said: “At Asia Prime, we take immense pride in partnering with Emirates Flight Catering on Linencraft’s new facility. This groundbreaking marks more than the beginning of construction, it symbolises our commitment to quality and delivering beyond expectations. Our focus is to ensure Emirates Flight Catering’s complete satisfaction by upholding the highest standards throughout every phase of the project. We are honoured to play a part in their continued growth and operational excellence.”

Linencraft’s new facility will add 150 tonnes of daily capacity to its existing network, which currently processes 280 tonnes per day across four locations.

It will include two modular hospitality bulk laundry units with a combined capacity of 142 tonnes per day, and a dedicated garment plant capable of handling over 28,000 pieces daily.

