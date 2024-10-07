Dubai-based Emirates airline has notified that all passengers travelling on flights to, from or via Dubai are prohibited from transporting pagers and walkie talkies in checked or cabin baggage.

Such items found in passengers' hand luggage or checked baggage will be confiscated by Dubai Police, it said.

Meanwhile, the airline said following an operational review, Emirates will resume services to Amman (Jordan) from October 6. Flights had been suspended due to the ongoing Middle East crisis.

It also said in a travel update posted on the airline's website on October 4 at 22.23 Dubai time that Emirates’ flights to/from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad) and Iran (Tehran) remain cancelled up to and including October 7. Customers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq and Iran will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until October 8.

Emirates’ flights to/from Beirut remain cancelled up to and including October 15, it said. Customers transiting through Dubai with final destination Beirut will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

Impacted customers must contact their booking agents for alternative travel options or contact us if they have booked with Emirates directly. Customers are requested to ensure their contact details are correct by visiting Manage Your Booking to receive updates, it added. -TradeArabia News Service

