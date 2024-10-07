Dubai, UAE – Passengers travelling to, from, or transiting through Dubai on Emirates Airlines are now strictly prohibited from transporting pagers and walkie talkies in either their checked or cabin baggage. The new regulation, effective immediately, applies to all flights passing through Dubai’s airports.

In a recent update, officials clarified that any pagers or walkie talkies found in passengers’ luggage—whether in the cabin or checked in—will be confiscated by Dubai Police. The move, part of heightened security measures, aims to ensure that potentially sensitive communication devices are not transported via air travel without proper oversight.

Authorities have yet to provide detailed reasoning for the specific ban on pagers and walkie talkies, but these items are often associated with secure or encrypted communications. Such equipment may raise concerns about unauthorised transmissions or interference with aviation systems, although the exact motivation behind the ban has not been confirmed. This measure may also reflect broader security protocols aimed at preventing the misuse of such devices.

Travellers are advised to check their luggage carefully and ensure that they are not carrying any prohibited items. In addition to the ban on pagers and walkie talkies, passengers should stay informed about other items restricted by airlines and airport authorities to avoid delays or confiscation of belongings.

