Dubai national carrier Emirates has announced senior appointments to support the organisation’s growth and strengthen its leadership bench.

The latest list of promotions and senior appointments include 7 UAE nationals, many of whom have grown their careers at the Emirates Group in different roles and continue to play key roles in the organisation’s success.

The key appointments effective July 8 include Ali Mubarak Al Soori has been named Chief Procurement and Facilities Officer; Ahmed Safa as Head of Engineering and MRO; Badr Abbas as Divisional SVP Emirates SkyCargo; Capt Mark Burtonwood as Divisional SVP Group Safety and Network Operations; Mostafa Karam as Divisional SVP Customer Affairs and Service Audit; Yousuf Mohammad Ali as Divisional SVP Group Procurement and Logistics as well as David Broz as SVP Aeropolitical and Airline Industry Affairs; Devarajan Srinivasan as SVP Facilities and Asset Management; Mahmood Al Khaja as SVP Material Management and Repairs and Will Lofberg as SVP International and Government Affairs.

The appointments effective September 1 are: Shahreyar Nawabi as CEO for Emirates Flight Catering and

Mahmood Ameen as Divisional SVP Engineering Projects and Aircraft Procurement.

Announcing the key appointments, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive, said: "These appointments reflect the expanded scale, breadth, and ambition of our business. I’m heartened that we have been able to fill these roles with internal talent, including UAE nationals."

"The Emirates Group will continue to invest in being an employer of choice for the best talent in the industry, to deliver world-leading products and services, and reflect Dubai’s vision to be number one in everything we do," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).