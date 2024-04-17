Emirates Airline has suspended check-ins for its flights from 8am until midnight Wednesday after the heaviest rains on record swept across the UAE on Tuesday.

The Dubai-based carrier said operational challenges caused by bad weather and road conditions had caused challenges, and that affected customers could contact booking agents or visit the airline’s support section on its website for rebooking.

Passengers arriving in Dubai or already in transit will continue to be processed for flights, but delays can be expected, with the airline advising customers to check flight status information.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) also issued a statement via its official X account saying it advised passengers not to come to the airport unless ‘absolutely’ necessary; due to continued flight delays and diversions.

Air Arabia, the UAE-based low-cost airline, also confirmed on its website that some inbound and outbound flights at Sharjah Airport will be cancelled on Wednesday as disruption continued from Tuesday.

Tuesday’s rains, the heaviest recorded since records began in 1949 according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), caused widespread flooding across the country.

