EgyptAir entered into a partnership agreement with ValU and Pay Tabs Egypt this week to provide payment solutions for airline tickets.

Under the agreement, ValU will provide buy now and pay later services to EgyptAir customers to book and pay domestic and international airline tickets and make payments through the Pay Tabs Egypt payment gateway.

For his part, Amr Aboul-Enein — Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Holding Company for EgyptAir — said that the national company seeks to provide easy solutions to its customers in paying tickets at an appropriate cost by relying on digital solutions to provide better services to customers.

Furthermore, President of EgyptAir Amr Nabil said that the agreement with ValU and Pay Tabs Egypt provides the possibility of paying the value of airline tickets for larger segments of customers using flexible payment methods suitable for their needs.

Nabil stressed that the agreement is the first partnership of its kind for EgyptAir and that the airline’s customers will benefit from a number of payment advantages to pay for domestic and international airline tickets and EgyptAir services through Pay Tabs Egypt’s payment system.

CEO of ValU Waleed Hassouna added that the strategic partnership with EgyptAir and Pay Tabs Egypt is based on meeting the various needs of customers by expanding and diversifying the customer base.

He also explained that the partnership contributes to strengthening the frameworks of interdependence and synergy with various companies of the non-bank financing platform of EFG Hermes and using it to enhance the mutual marketing efforts of the company’s services in order to provide comprehensive financing solutions to customers and partners alike.

Hany Soliman — the General Manager of Pay Tabs Egypt — said that the strategic partnership contract with EgyptAir and ValU is a major part of the company’s plans to expand its services and fruitful partnerships.

He added that the company seeks — by providing digital payments solutions for flights — to facilitate the execution of financial transactions in complete security to serve customers’ experiences and interests as well as develop cashless payment methods for a larger segment of customers.

It is worth noting that the first phase of the agreement will be implemented to pay the value of tickets through the ValU platform via EgyptAir’s call centre, provided that the next phase will witness more cooperation through the expansion of sales channels.

