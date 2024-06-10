Cairo – EgyptAir launched its first flight to Alamein City on the North Coast on 11 July 2024.

This seasonal flight will operate until 14 September 2024, according to the State Information Service (SIS).

EgyptAir noted that the operation of such seasonal airline will be based on demand and supply.

New Paths

Similarly, EgyptAir announced the launch of three new routes in July to Mogadishu (Somalia), Abidjan (Ivory Coast), and Djibouti.

Starting 9 July, there will be three weekly flights to Abidjan on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.

Additionally, from 11 July, there will be two weekly flights on a route linking Cairo, Djibouti, and Mogadishu.

These new routes will increase the number of African destinations that EgyptAir can reach to 26.

Earlier in June, EgyptAir signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Riyadh Air.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

