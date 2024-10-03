EgyptAir, Amazon Payment Services, and Banque Misr inked a strategic partnership agreement to improve the online payment experience for travellers worldwide.

Egypt's national airline’s travel product will be integrated with Amazon Payment Services' range of online payment processing services, with the support of Banque Misr, according to a bourse disclosure.

Under this partnership, Amazon Payment Services will expand its core online payment processing services to enable all EgyptAir travellers across the MENA region to conveniently and securely book and pay for their tickets online.

Customers will deploy Amazon Payment Services’ instalments service to pay for their tickets in smaller more manageable amounts.

Peter George, Managing Director of Amazon Payment Services, commented: “Fully integrating with EgyptAir’s infrastructure and empowering the company across multiple countries in MENA, our focus is on providing travellers with a seamless and secure experience through our suite of convenient payment solutions including instalments.”

Amr Adawy, VP Commercial at EgyptAir Airlines, said: "We are shifting our focus from simply solving problems to creating innovation at a faster pace with Amazon Payments Services' capabilities."

"This transition is crucial for implementing our future modernization vision and strategy. We are eager to acquire digital capabilities to enhance customer satisfaction and position ourselves among the world’s favourite airlines," Adawy continued.

Earlier this year, EgyptAir added three new routes to Mogadishu, Abidjan, and Djibouti.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).