Egypt plans to begin offering its airports to the private sector for management and operation starting next year, official government spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsani confirmed to Asharq Business.

El-Homsani said that the cabinet has approved the Ministry of Civil Aviation's proposal to engage the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as a strategic advisor for the process.

The IFC will conduct the necessary studies to facilitate the privatization effort, which will be followed by offers and negotiations with interested companies.

Currently, Egypt operates 15 international and two domestic airports under the state-owned Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation.

