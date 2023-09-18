Dubai-based Emirates has deployed three additional flights to Riyadh to support the influx of travellers to and from Saudi Arabia over the National Day weekend.

The Kingdom will celebrate its 93rd National Day on September 23, 2023, with this year’s theme being “We Dream and Achieve”. The day marks the historic unification of Najd and Hijaz.

In a statement, Emirates said the additional flights will depart Dubai International Airport on September 20, 21 and 24.

All flights will be operated on Boeing 777 aircraft and run parallel to the existing schedule to the Kingdom, the airline added.

Emirates has been operating flights to Saudi Arabia since 1989, flying to four gateways - Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, and Dammam - with 67 weekly flights.

