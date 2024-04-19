Dubai International Airport (DXB) is temporarily limiting the number of arriving flights for the next 48 hours while the hub undertakes recovery operations and clears a backlog of passengers delayed due to flight disruptions because of a record-breaking rain earlier this week

The announcement follows another earlier Friday by Dubai-based carrier Emirates Airline that check-ins for passengers transiting through the emirate would be suspended until 11.59pm Friday.

An earlier message posted on the DXB’s official X account said it was working to assist elderly passengers who had spent “longer than expected” at the airport, providing priority welfare to them as well as families.

Some passengers have been waiting for days at the airport in the hope of boarding flights since the rain storm battered the UAE throughout the day on Tuesday, Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths told CNBC earlier today.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com