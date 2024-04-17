Dubai International (DXB) airport is encountering several "operational challenges" due to the unprecedented weather conditions experienced by the UAE on Tuesday, April 16.

The airport authority is asking people: "NOT to come to the airport, unless absolutely necessary. Flights continue to be delayed and diverted. Please check your flight status directly with your airline."

Earlier in a statement, DXB said, "We are currently experiencing significant disruption due to the weather and are continuously working with our emergency response teams and service partners to restore normal operations as quickly as possible. Flooding and road blockages have left limited transport options for arriving and departing guests.

"Flights are delayed and diverted and impacted by displaced crew. Recovery will take some time."

Several passengers stranded at the airport due to road closures and flooding have been provided with drinks and meals wherever possible.

The authority is working around the clock with the emergency response teams and service partners to get things back on track as quickly as possible. People are urged to confirm their flight status directly with their airline and to allow extra time to arrive at the airport.

Multiple Emirates' flights to and from DXB have experienced delays or disruptions, according to an update on its official X account. The airline suspended check-in for passengers departing Dubai on Wednesday, April 17 and passengers should expect delays in departure and arrivals.

A flydubai spokesperson said that the severe weather conditions have resulted in significant disruption to the airline's operations at Dubai International (DXB). “As a result, many Flydubai flights have been cancelled or experienced extensive delays. The severe weather conditions are expected to continue throughout the night (April 16) and into tomorrow (April 17).”