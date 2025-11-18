DUBAI - Calidus Holding Group, one of the leading defence and manufacturing companies, announced the launch of the Badr-250 (B-250) light attack aircraft - the first of its kind to be fully developed and manufactured in the UAE by Emirati expertise.

The unveiling took place during the Dubai Airshow 2025, which is currenlty being held until 21st November at Dubai World Central.

This milestone, which marks a turning point in the region’s aviation industry, follows the aircraft’s successful completion of qualification requirements and core testing programmes, as well as its maiden flight.

The B-250 is a multi-role aircraft equipped with advanced, high-precision technologies and systems, ranking among the most sophisticated in the global aviation industry. It has been designed for combat missions such as close air support (CAS), intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), persistent air support (PAS), counterinsurgency (COIN), in addition to basic and advanced training.

“We are proud to launch the first light attack aircraft developed entirely by Calidus, fully designed, manufactured and produced in the Emirates by Emirati talent. The B-250 is the first of its kind in the UAE and the region - an achievement that embodies our leadership in designing, producing, and delivering advanced aviation systems to global standards," Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Calidus Holding Group, said.

He added that this milestone is fully aligned with the wise leadership’s vision to empower the national defence industry and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global hub in this vital sector.

Alblooshi explained that the aircraft is the first in its class to be fully designed and developed specifically for its mission, with a carbon fibre structure featuring less weight and high strength. He noted that it is equipped with advanced systems, including next-generation avionics, mission, communication, and self-protection systems, in addition to seven external stores and an EO/IR gimbal.

The aircraft is equipped with one Pratt and Whitney PT6A-68 engine providing 1,600 SHP, and achieves a maximum horizontal speed of 301 knots with endurance up to 12 hours and a maximum range up to 2,400 nautical mile depending on the aircraft configuration, and a maximum ceiling of 30,000 ft.

The aircraft is equipped with seven external stores with an external payload of approximately 1,800 kg in addition to a pressurised cockpit equipped with OBOGS.

In addition, a wide variety of weapons, ammunition, smart missiles, and laser-guided bombs can be qualified for the aircraft to strike targets with extreme accuracy. The aircraft is also designed to rearm quickly after landing, even in bases with rugged terrain.

Calidus produces a range of advanced aviation systems, including the “Badr‑250” light attack aircraft, the B‑250T trainer aircraft, and the WX‑80 cloud‑seeding and weather research aircraft.