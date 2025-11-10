Boeing will showcase its leading commercial, defence and services portfolio at the Dubai Airshow 2025, underscoring the company's commitment to the Middle East, a key strategic market where it has built a legacy of partnership for more than 80 years.

"Boeing is privileged to partner with airlines and governments across the Middle East to continue building one of the world's most thriving aerospace sectors," said Dr Brendan Nelson, President of Boeing Global. "Our success reflects the vision and ambition of our partners, from national carriers expanding their fleets to defense customers advancing regional security and innovation. Dubai Airshow is an opportunity to celebrate these achievements, reaffirm our commitment to national visions, and look ahead to the next era of aerospace growth."

Boeing is a strategic sponsor of the Airshow's Aerospace 2050 and Aviation Mobility conferences, with a focus on innovation, collaboration and sustainability. This follows record orders for the company in the Middle East, driven by significant new airplane orders, expanding defense collaboration and deepening partnerships with governments, airlines and lessors shaping the region's role as a global aviation hub.

Displays and experiences

Visitors to the Boeing exhibit will experience immersive and interactive products and technology displays including a full-size 777X interior section with its wider cabin and spacious architecture. The exhibit will also feature the F-15EX cockpit simulator, providing a hands-on experience of the fighter's performance and capabilities.

Boeing will highlight its services offerings for government and commercial customers including parts, modifications, digital services, training solutions and sustainment. The exhibit will host the Boeing Cascade Climate Impact Model, a data-modeling and visualization tool that assesses options to reduce aviation's footprint. Boeing is a strategic partner of the Vista startup hub and members of the company's venture-capital team will showcase a selection of companies driving innovation across advanced mobility, digital aerospace and energy solutions.

Boeing's 777-9 flight test airplane will appear in the flying and static displays, demonstrating the world's largest twin-engine jet.

Commercial customer airplanes on display will include:

* Action Aviation 737-700 Boeing Business Jet (BBJ)

* Aloula 737-800

* Aquiline 777-200ER and 747-400 Boeing Converted Freighter

* Emirates 777-300ER

* flydubai 737-8

* SCAT 737-8

* Royal Jet 737 BBJ

* SolitAir 737-800 Freighter

The US and UAE armed forces will feature a range of Boeing products including: F-15 Eagle, C-17 Globemaster, CH-47 Chinook,

KC-46 Pegasus, AH-64 Apache, US Air Force B-52 and P-8 Poseidon will participate in the flying display.

Boeing leaders will participate in various panel discussions at the airshow.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

