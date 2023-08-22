Global aviation giant Boeing has reached an agreement with Jordan-based maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services leader Joramco to set up a new Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) line in the capital Amman.

Joramco is a sister company of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, which also has a leasing division with a fleet of around 550 aircraft leased to approximately 120 airlines in more than 60 countries.

Located in Amman, Joramco is geographically situated to support future 737-800BCF customers operating across the Middle East, Europe, North Africa, and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

With ths deal, Joramco has become the first MRO supplier in the Middle East supporting future Boeing freighter conversions of both domestic and foreign aircraft.

"We’re very excited to grow our relationship with Boeing. The new 737-800BCF capability we’re bringing to our MRO is another major milestone for Joramco, and we are delighted Boeing has selected Joramco as a future site for the 737-800BCF," said Fraser Currie, Joramco CEO.

"Our geographic location in Amman, our deep MRO experience, and the opportunity to work together with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise on their customers’ requirements makes this a very exciting opportunity," he stated.

DAE Chief Executive Officer Firoz Tarapore said: "Today’s announcement reaffirms our long-term commitment to our DAE Engineering division. Since acquiring Joramco in 2016, revenues have more than doubled, and we continue to expand our presence at our Amman, Jordan based facility, which is expected to reach 22 maintenance lines by the end of 2024."

"This latest agreement underpins our commitment, and we look forward to continuing to deepen our relationship with Boeing as well as developing new product offerings for Joramco’s global customer base," stated Tarapore.

Mike Doellefeld, the Boeing Commercial Programs VP for Engineering Services, Converted Freighters and Sub-Components, said: "We continue to look for opportunities to bring freighter conversion capacity closer to our customers."

"Connecting with Joramco reflects the potential of a growing region combined with an MRO capable of producing the BCF with the quality our customers expect," he added.

