Wizz Air is offering up to 21% off all flights on its network for its 21st birthday, available exclusively on May 19 and 20.

“Wizz Air’s 21st birthday is a celebration of exciting growth, innovation, and our commitment to making travel accessible to all. From our base in Abu Dhabi, we’ve connected millions of passengers to hidden gems and major cities across the region and beyond, with unbeatable fares and a focus on high-quality service. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to making travel affordable, supporting tourism in and out of the UAE capital and enabling more people to discover the world in smarter ways,” said Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. -TradeArabia News Service

