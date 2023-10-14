UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has welcomed the latest addition to its expanding fleet as a new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport on October 13.

After a thorough check by Etihad’s engineering team, the new arrival will go straight into service and is set to start flying guests from October 15.

“The arrival of our latest 787 Dreamliner underlines our passion to grow this year by enhancing the quality of our customer experience and the reach of our network,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways.

“This is all part of our vision 2030 supporting our growth as underlined by the new destinations to Osaka, Copenhagen and Dusseldorf we began operating two weeks ago.”

This aircraft, and the three Dreamliner 787-9s following shortly, are up to 25 per cent more fuel efficient than many comparable aircraft of their size.

The arrival comes exactly three years to the day since Etihad took delivery of its last Boeing 787-10 on October 13, 2020.

