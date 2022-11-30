Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) said it had awarded around $167 million worth of contracts and accumulated investment related to Bahrain International Airport’s facilities, services and infrastructure at Bahrain International Airshow 2022 held early this month.

BAC, the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport, has signed up some of the most widely-known local, regional, and international companies to boost its operational capabilities.

The major contracts were inked with national carrier Gulf Air for the development of a new aircraft hangar; with SITA, multinational IT company catering to the air transport industry, to introduce new biometrics technology at the Bahrain Airport; Thales-SITA for support and maintenance services at the airport covering mission-critical systems relevant to airport security and operational passenger processing as well as deal with global logistics group DHL Express to expand its local operations.

It also sealed pacts with Bahrain-based Beyon Solutions for 24x7 support services for the airport’s core network infrastructure; Gulf Business Machines, for the establishment of an aviation cyber security operation centre and to support and maintain the airport's wireless data network and voice collaboration in addition to agreements with Bahrain Duty-Free for the acquisition of more space for its luxury retail offerings and Bahrain Car Parks Company (Amakin) for maintenance services at the parking facilities.

CEO Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said: "Over the three days of Bahrain International Airshow, we have forged important partnerships with leading service providers and strategic partners that will help to ensure BIA continues to meet its strategic objectives and exceed the expectations of travelers and other stakeholders."

"Investing in our ICT systems, cargo and logistics infrastructure, and duty-free offerings are key components of our growth strategy. With the deals signed during this year’s airshow, we are in an even stronger position to deliver value and quality across the aviation ecosystem," he stated.

Binfalah pointed out that this year's airshow was significant for many reasons. "Not only was it a celebration of this popular event’s return following the pandemic, and a decade since its inception, but it was also the first edition since the launch of BIA’s new Passenger Terminal," he noted.

"The airshow brought together global aviation leaders, providing an ideal platform to showcase the kingdom’s advancements in aviation, its competitive advantages as a regional hub, and the improvements made to BIA’s infrastructure, facilities, and services through the Airport Modernization Programme," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).