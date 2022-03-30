The Airbus A380 is set to remain a key part of the Emirates fleet for years to satisfy consumers at airports around the world and ensure the jumbo liner remains a viable option, said Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates.

“Before the pandemic, the A380s have produced about 80 percent of our profits. The consumer demand is huge and we’re going to use innovation while setting them to make more special results. The future of the A380s was set against the global and investment community challenges to expand airport capacity and slot availability and enhance the aviation sector,” he added, speaking in a dialogue organised by the World Government Summit in Expo 2020 Dubai.

A group of experts and high-level speakers took part in the session of “What is the next destination of Aviation” including Salvatore Sciacchitano, president, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Sir Timothy Clark, President of Emirates Airlines, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, Airports Council International (ACI) and Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, Nigeria.

Hadi Sirika, discussed the challenges of aviation expansion and the government's commitment to launch a national carrier in the country. He stated that for a country of Nigeria’s size and pivotal location in West and Central Africa, it will be the first option for transportation, especially compared to the infrastructure costs associated with the construction and maintenance of modern highways.

“Since 2015, we have been committed to a road map to establish a national carrier, to position the airports, to set up a leasing company and establish cargo facilities,” he said. “We’re looking now for the Gulf’s carriers to expand operations to Nigeria and enhance the collaboration between countries.”

Luis Felipe de Oliveira agreed that in general, Africa is 15% of the global population and 2% of global aviation passengers, so the opportunity is huge to invest and use in the whole continent including Nigeria. “We need to find a way that we can break the challenges of flying inside and outside of Africa to bring more opportunities to passengers to fly,” he said.

Salvatore Sciacchitano concluded by reiterating that in a world of challenges from the pandemic which helped accelerate a new era of cooperation between all industry companies and other global security challenges, the development of aviation is essential as it is one of the safest industries in the world.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).