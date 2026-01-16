PHOTO
Air India and Singapore Airlines have agreed a cooperation framework that could allow the two flag carriers to increase routes, reduce overlap and more broadly enhance collaboration, they said on Friday. Described by the two airlines as a "commercial cooperation framework agreement", it follows an airspace ban by Pakistan announced last April that forced Air India to discontinue some routes to the U.S. from India.
The airlines said the agreement could include expanding both carriers’ corporate travel programmes, a source of high-yield revenue for airlines. It is subject to regulatory approvals and the signing of definitive agreements, the airlines added.
The agreement is an advanced version of a codeshare, a source familiar with Air India's strategy told Reuters, adding that it should allow the airlines to reduce overlapping flights on the same routes.
Air India already has a codesharing agreement in 20 countries and territories with Singapore Airlines, which owns a 25% stake in the company. Tata Group owns the remaining 75%.
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said in a statement that the pact will take the airline's relationship with Singapore Airlines to the "next level".
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram, Aditya Kalra. Editing by Jane Merriman and Barbara lewis)