Air India and Singapore Airlines have ​agreed a cooperation framework that could allow the two flag ⁠carriers to increase routes, reduce overlap and more broadly enhance ⁠collaboration, they said ‌on Friday. Described by the two airlines as a "commercial cooperation framework agreement", it follows an ⁠airspace ban by Pakistan announced last April that forced Air India to discontinue some routes to the U.S. from India.

The airlines said the agreement could ⁠include expanding both carriers’ ​corporate travel programmes, a source of high-yield revenue for airlines. It is ‍subject to regulatory approvals and the signing of definitive agreements, the ​airlines added.

The agreement is an advanced version of a codeshare, a source familiar with Air India's strategy told Reuters, adding that it should allow the airlines to reduce overlapping flights on the same routes.

Air India already has a codesharing agreement in 20 countries and territories with Singapore Airlines, which owns a 25% stake in the ⁠company. Tata Group owns the remaining ‌75%.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said in a statement that the pact will take the airline's ‌relationship with ⁠Singapore Airlines to the "next level".

