Air France-KLM has appointed a new General Manager for the India-Middle East establishment, who it said will oversee the passenger business for the regions, which includes a range of diverse and multicultural countries such as India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Egypt as well as additional offline countries.

Effective August 1, 2024, Stefan Gumuseli, who is succeeding Simon Scholte, will be based at the airline’s regional office in Dubai, UAE.

He will be responsible for further strengthening the presence of Air France – KLM in the region, with focus on enhancing customer proximity, upholding the commitment towards sustainability and keeping the organisation as an attractive place to work.

Gumuseli started his career with KLM, Royal Dutch Airlines in 2001 and has vast experience in the commercial, sales and operational domain of business.

Over a span of 20 years, he has held key positions in markets such as Georgia, Kazakhstan and Nigeria. In 2011, he was appointed Director Global Corporate Sales, Air France- KLM based in The Netherlands where he managed over 100 Global Corporate accounts worldwide.

Since 2013, he has served as General Manager in many markets such as the Mediterranean followed by Germany and the Mid Americas.

Gumuseli said: “I am excited to join the India-Middle East establishment and collaborate with an exceptionally talented and dedicated team. For the Air France-KLM Group, this region is a strategic market with innumerable opportunities and immense potential.

“I am confident with the efforts of our teams and support of our partners, Air France-KLM will continue to grow its footprint and deliver a positive experience to our customers. I would like to thank Simon Scholte for his invaluable contribution and wish him success.” –

