Air Canada is further expanding its service between Dubai and Toronto, with flights initially increasing from four to five times weekly from October 31, 2022. This expansion represents an additional 60 per cent capacity, with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft replacing Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the route.

The airline is set to further increase its Dubai to Toronto service from five to six times weekly from January 8, 2023 and then to daily from March 26, 2023.

Air Canada flights from Dubai to Toronto are operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft that can accommodate 400 passengers, with a choice of three classes of service: Air Canada signature class featuring lie-flat seats, premium economy and economy class.

“We are excited to announce this increase in our services between Dubai and Toronto,” said Deepu Cyriac, Air Canada, country manager for the UAE.

“These additional frequencies will provide even more flight options for our customers in the UAE and the possibility to connect via our Toronto hub to 69 onward destinations across the Americas. We look forward to welcoming our customers on board,” he said.

Air Canada and Emirates also recently announced the launch of their codeshare cooperation to extend global networks and enhance the customer experience. The new partnership will allow customers of the carriers to enjoy seamless connectivity to 46 markets spanning three continents, including to destinations across the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

Coming soon, the airlines will introduce a reciprocal frequent flyer offering, allowing members of Aeroplan and Skywards to earn and redeem points on flights operated by Emirates and Air Canada, respectively. Eligible passengers will also soon be able to take advantage of reciprocal lounge access, along with select benefits for Aeroplan Elite and Skywards members when travelling on the partner airline. Further details and launch dates will be announced at a later date.

