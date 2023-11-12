Air Arabia, the Middle East & North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier operator, will display its latest A321 neo-LR aircraft with a unique ‘20th Anniversary’ emblem at the 18th edition of the Dubai Airshow from November 13 to 17.

The A321 neo-LR can accommodate 215 passengers. It is equipped with Air Arabia’s state-of-the-art cabin interior, wireless entertainment system “SkyTime” and the seats provide extra comfort while maintaining Air Arabia’s generous seat pitch.

Dubai Airshow visitors will get to experience Air Arabia’s value driven low-cost product onboard the carrier’s Airbus A321 neo-LR aircraft.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, stated: “As the aviation and wider aerospace sectors continue to grow and develop, we look forward to participating in Dubai Airshow in its 18th edition and showcasing our new technologies and innovations that further enhances the overall customer experience.”

The Dubai Airshow remains one of the world's largest and most successful air shows and will welcome 1,400+ exhibitors from 95 countries at its 18th edition where it connects aerospace professionals across all sectors of the industry.

Air Arabia has an extensive network, connecting over 190 destinations from seven strategic hubs spread across the UAE (Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al-Khaimah), Morocco, Egypt, Armenia, and Pakistan. It currently has a fleet of 71 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft and is all set to triple in strength with its existing aircraft order for a total of 120 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. Air Arabia commits to always provide a reliable, efficient, and affordable air travel experience to its passengers.

The low-cost carrier was ranked the highest operating margin in the world by Airline Weekly, in addition to maintaining the first ranking on Airfinance Journal’s prestigious annual ranking of the world's top 100 airlines for the fourth consecutive year, the airline said.

