Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the launch of its newest route connecting Sharjah and Vienna, the capital of Austria.

Commencing operations on December 20, 2024, the new service will operate with a frequency of four non-stop weekly flights, providing travellers with a direct and efficient connection between the two vibrant cities.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: " The addition of Vienna to Air Arabia’s expanding European network, not only strengthens the airline’s commitment to providing affordable travel globally but also opens exciting opportunities for both leisure and business travellers. This newly introduced route reflects our ongoing commitment to offering travellers with diverse and compelling destinations and we look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard to explore the historic and dynamic city of Vienna."

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch compared to any economy cabin. The aircraft is equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to access a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices, the airline said.

Customers can now book their direct flights from Sharjah to Vienna by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call center, or through travel agencies, it said.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).