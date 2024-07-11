Dubai – Air Arabia has launched its newest route connecting Sharjah and Vienna, the capital of Austria, according to a press release.

Set to operate on 20 December 2024, the new service will run with a frequency of four non-stop weekly flights, providing travellers with a direct and efficient connection between the two vibrant cities.

Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, commented: "The addition of Vienna to Air Arabia’s expanding European network, not only strengthens the airline’s commitment to providing affordable travel globally but also opens exciting opportunities for both leisure and business travellers.”

He added: “This newly introduced route reflects our ongoing commitment to offering travellers with diverse and compelling destinations, and we look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard to explore the historic and dynamic city of Vienna."

It is worth highlighting that Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, the DFM-listed company registered 22% lower net profits at AED 266 million, compared to AED 342 million in Q1-23.

