Air Arabia Abu Dhabi today announced the launch of its seasonal flights to Sarajevo; the capital city of Bosnia and Herzegovina, from Abu Dhabi, starting 15th June, 2022.

The charming city of Sarajevo offers a wide range of touristic attractions for its unique cultural mix, including museums and nature.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Sarajevo by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.