Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its new route from Abu Dhabi to Moscow in Russia.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Moscow Domodedovo Airport with a frequency of five flights weekly, starting from November 18, 2022.

As part of its expansion plan, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to add more connectivity to and from the capital city. Its fleet has also witnessed expansion, from just two Airbus A320 aircraft at inception to eight new aircraft today.

27th destination

The new route to Moscow marks the 27th destination that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flies to after Egypt, Lebanon, Kuwait, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Nepal, Sudan, Pakistan, Oman, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia, served directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is continuously working on serving its passengers with exceptional quality, starting from its aircraft which is configured with 174 seats, providing passengers with added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitches of any economy cabin.

The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that will allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Before flights, eligible travellers can also benefit from the Abu Dhabi City Check-in service where they can drop off their bags and collect their boarding passes at the Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Sales Shop on Hamdan Street.

