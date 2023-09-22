RIYADH — A momentous occasion unfolded on Thursday as Red Sea Global (RSG) celebrated the maiden flight to its newly unveiled Red Sea International Airport (RSI).



The SAUDIA flight, originating from Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport (RUH), heralded the commencement of the twice-weekly service, connecting two of Saudi Arabia's bustling cities in under two hours. This event coincided with the grand reveal of the captivating RSI brand, setting the stage for an era of transformative tourism and development.



With the inaugural flight's successful touchdown on RSI's pristine runway, John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global, exclaimed: "We promised to make the Red Sea a place where people from all around the world would come to experience the best of Saudi culture, hospitality, and nature. Now, with the first flight touching down at Red Sea International Airport, and our first resorts receiving bookings, Saudi Arabia’s position on the global tourism map is all but secured."



Beginning this week, flights will depart from RUH every Thursday at 10:50 am, returning to the capital from RSI at 1:35 pm the same day. Additionally, a second service will take off from RUH every Saturday at 12:50 pm, with the return flight departing RSI at 3:35 pm. Situated within an eight-hour flight radius from 85 percent of the world's population, RSI is poised to welcome international flights in the coming year as phase one resorts open their doors.



Red Sea International Airport's operations are entrusted to daa International, which has been pivotal in supporting Red Sea Global's vision since 2020. As the first commercial flight graced RSI, daa International's operational duties officially commenced.



In tandem with the historic flight, RSG unveiled the brand identity for RSI, a symbol of the airport's unique architectural marvel. The icon, inspired by an aerial view of the airport's exterior, embodies the creativity, innovation, and sophistication that define the brand. Visitors can expect to encounter this distinctive brand across various touchpoints, from the airport terminal to staff uniforms and the electric mobility vehicles facilitating seamless transitions between air and land.



Beyond the airport, Red Sea Global has made significant strides in other infrastructure projects, ensuring that The Red Sea stands ready to welcome visitors while adhering to principles of responsible development and regenerative tourism. The construction of five solar farms, equipped with over 760,000 solar panels, has enabled the first phase of The Red Sea to operate off-grid, powered entirely by sunlight. Moreover, the region's largest Landscape Nursery has nurtured over four million trees, plants, and shrubs, while a state-of-the-art Mangrove Nursery aims to plant 50 million mangroves by 2030.



Upon its full completion in 2030, the Red Sea will comprise 50 resorts, boasting over 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will be a tapestry of luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment venues, dining establishments, and leisure facilities, underscoring Red Sea Global's commitment to a new era of sustainable, world-class tourism.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).