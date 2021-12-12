A massive amusement park could be set up at the revamped Muharraq Grand Garden which has recently reopened to the public.

Muharraq Municipal Council unanimously approved the proposal to set up an attractive recreational facility and lease it to investors for a 25-year period.Councillors voted on the plan during an extraordinary meeting. However, they admit the likely high operational cost of BD11,000 a month, estimated by the Muharraq Municipality, could deter potential investors.

Area councillor and council financial and economic affairs committee chairman Bassem Al Majdami said the municipality could shoulder half the cost to get the vital project running.Councillors also approved another proposal to lease a part of the garden for a Dinosaur theme park.

“The new amusement park will be offered to investors early next year,” said Mr Al Majdami. “However, I don’t think it’s feasible to ask them to shell out BD11,000 a month.“The municipality can shoulder a part of the cost, while the investor can pay up to BD7,000 a month. This would attract businessmen to build the dream amusement park that many people want. However, until a deal is finalised, we could have short-term leases of six months for mini projects.

“We have agreed on a Dinosaur theme park and entry fee for the facility would be BD1 per person. This would be in addition to the 300 fils fee to enter the garden.”According to Mr Majdami, the Dino park could be partially functional during National Day and officially running in January.Councillors also agreed to hold National Day celebrations at the garden in a bid to revive traditional activities held there in the past.The Muharraq Grand Garden, or Al Kubra Garden, has been revamped at a cost of BD3.18 million. It features a children’s play area, shaded family areas and a 1km walkway, along which 22 physical fitness equipment have been installed.

