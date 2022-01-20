MANAMA: Alba gas signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a regional unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI EMEA) to help reduce Alba’s carbon footprint.

The two companies plan to conduct a feasibility study on utilising the technology to capture carbon to reduce Alba’s plant emissions, the state agency said.

The MoU – first-of-its-kind with an aluminium producer – will lay the foundations to conduct a feasibility study on utilising the technology to capture CO? from flue gas, developed by MHI Group in collaboration with Kansai Electric Power Company, to reduce Alba’s plant emissions for decarbonisation, Alba said.

The signing ceremony was attended by Alba’s board chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman Al Khalifa and Kentaro Hosomi, MHI EMEA chief executive, in the presence of Alba CEO Ali Al Baqali and chief power officer Amin Sultan, in addition to senior officials from MHI Group.

