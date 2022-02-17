DUBAI- Coders HQ, in partnership with Dell Technologies, launched the "AI for Kids" initiative in the UAE, to build a new generation of coders from school students by introducing them to coding languages and the basics of artificial intelligence (AI) to hone their analytical and logical skills.

It further encourages them to join this field and enhance their coding and technological skills, thus promoting the UAE’s leadership and maintaining its position as a global hub for coding and the digital economy.

Attracting about 1,000 male and female students from various schools in the UAE, the initiative focuses on building students’ capabilities and preparing them to build a digital future by empowering them with the necessary tools and expertise and developing their skills using methodologies suitable for their ages. It guides them to design innovative solutions to challenges and enhances their knowledge by communicating with experts and specialists in various AI fields.

In addition, students will participate in a training programme, availed in both Arabic and English, with the option to take live online lessons or follow a self-paced training plan.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, stated that the National Programme for Coders, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is an incubating environment for digital talents and innovative coders. It helps them develop their skills and prepares a new generation capable of developing the best solutions to challenges and building a flourishing digital knowledge-based economy.

Al Olama added that the initiative highlights the role of the National Programme for Coders, which promotes partnerships with leading hi-tech companies to establish digital societies that adopt technological and coding solutions.

Walid Yehia, General Manager – UAE, Dell Technologies, said, "In today’s digital world, code is everywhere as technology continues to evolve. These shifts are driving significant change in the jobs of the future, where it has been estimated in a study from Dell Technologies, that 85 percent of jobs that will exist in 2030 have not been invented yet. To participate in this tech-driven future, coding has become an essential skill that children need to develop."

"At Dell Technologies, we aim to harness the power of technology to drive human progress and we are inspired by the ‘National Programme for Coders’ initiative, announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to develop a new generation of programmers and coders. Dell Technologies and the National Programme for Coders launched the ‘UAE AI for Kids’ training programme in line with this initiative. Our goal is to build an ecosystem of future coders who can be part of tomorrow’s digital workforce," he added.

The "AI for Kids" initiative concludes its activities with a competition to select three talented winners for their outstanding performance and active participation in the training programme.

