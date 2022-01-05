Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), Etisalat, and Trend Micro have announced the launch of Cyber Eye, an initiative designed to strengthen the Abu Dhabi Government entities’ cybersecurity capabilities.

Cyber Eye will employ first of its kind technology and systems to identify cyber threats in real time and take effective and proactive actions to mitigate risks and increase protection, further strengthening the security of Abu Dhabi government entities’ digital assets, reported state news agency WAM.

Dr. Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director-General of ADDA, said: "ADDA is keen to strengthen collaboration ties between the public and private sectors, and to work with strategic partners such as Etisalat and Trend Micro as these collaborations are vital in providing basic technological knowledge, and the expertise necessary to enhance cybersecurity capabilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"Today, we embark on a new, safer digital journey," Dr. Al Askar added. "One where cybersecurity takes a central position in our digital transformation strategy. As we move forward, we are incorporating best-in-class solutions to protect government infrastructure and ensure the integrity and safety of all its digital assets. We will be working closely with our partners Etisalat and Trend Micro to unify incident management and prevention across all departments."

Abdulla Ebrahim Al Ahmed, Senior Vice President, Government Sales, Etisalat, said: "Etisalat is committed to developing digital security solutions as part of our strategy to 'drive the digital future to empower societies'. Through the work on the 'Cyber Eye' initiative, we will enhance our contribution to achieving the government vision in securing the highest level of digital security. This is a one element in the nation's digital transformation strategy.

“This agreement further underlines the confidence in Etisalat's digital solutions to both public and private sectors, and our capabilities in the field of cybersecurity. The Initiative will strengthen the position of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as an innovation and advanced technology hub."

Dr. Moataz BinAli, VP and Managing Director, Mena, Trend Micro, said: "A proactive, integrated system such as the one we will build through the Cyber Eye initiative will enable government decision-makers to step up their defence of digital services and Trend Micro remains dedicated to the support of ADDA on its digital transformation journey. Our leading-edge cybersecurity innovations and strategies are carefully designed to protect enterprises of all industries and scales from the harmful elements in the digital wilds, so they can keep on innovating and building a strong digital economy."

The Cyber Eye initiative also addresses the issue of infrastructure visibility and will promote standards and methods to enhance controls and capabilities for the purposes of optimising resilience across government entities. Such methods will also allow technology teams to detect threats more quickly, including the most advanced attacks.

A recent KPMG survey of UAE business stakeholders showed concern about the rise of cybercrime during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 61 percent of respondents were concerned about phishing scams, 54 percent were worried about email spamming, and 42 percent dreaded a ransomware incident.

Regional government authorities have often been prime targets of cybercriminals, prompting this collaboration between ADDA, Etisalat and Trend Micro on Cyber Eye. The initiative will take advantage of intelligence-driven methodologies to enhance the maturity and effectiveness of the government in cybersecurity.