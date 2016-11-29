Social media
Ziad El Chaar
Ziad El Chaar
Ziad El ChaarIndustry Expert
Ziad El Chaar graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 1990 and received a Master of Business Administration in 1998 from the American University of Beirut. From 1993 to 2005, Mr El Chaar worked for Fattal Holding, which is the largest distribution and representation company in the Levant. He joined Damac in 2005 as Vice President of International Sales and in 2011 he was appointed Managing Director.
BUSINESS

To buy or not to buy? The dilemma of buying versus renting in Dubai

Read more

PICK OF THE DAY

GLOBAL MARKETS

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

THE BRI REPORT

CONSTRUCTION

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
INSIGHTS
1

Erdogan plays up diplomatic gains with eye on elections

2

Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430bln U.S. Senate bill

3

Burning cash, commercial EV startups race to deliver vehicles

4

Aluminium foundry fights for survival in European gas crisis

5

Cryptoverse: Blockchain bridges fall into troubled waters

LATEST VIDEO

Equities

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
LATEST NEWS
1

US Stocks: Nasdaq slides as chipmaker Micron's warning sparks tech rout

2

Post pandemic Britons still spend more time working from home

3

Ajman registers 13% growth in certificates of origin during H1, 2022

4

Four-day workweek in Sharjah: Traffic accidents down 40%, employees' productivity increases

5

Sharjah Asset Management launches new corporate strategy for 2023-25

SPONSORED CONTENT

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
OIL AND GAS

Refinitiv & First Abu Dhabi Bank Oil Market Review - with Glenn Wepener

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard