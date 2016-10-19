8 signs your loyalty programme isn't working

Social media
Sanjit Gill, ICLP, General Manager Middle East: a Loyalty Marketing & CRM specialist. Sanjit has over 16 years of experience having worked as Client Services Director for a leading Marketing Agency in Europe and now is a General Manager at ICLP Middle East. He has a wealth of experience within Loyalty Marketing, Marketing Strategy, Corporate Branding, Communications, Campaign Management and Client Servicing. Sanjit has a strong industry know-how to help in delivering the best strategic loyalty marketing solutions for our clients.
