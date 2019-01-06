Golden green

Social media
Isaac Kwaku FokuoIndustry ExpertIsaac Kwaku Fokuo, Jr. is the Founder and Principal of Botho Emerging Markets Group. For over a decade, Isaac has advised governments, investors, startups, private companies, and global Fortune 500 companies on the nuances of emerging growth markets. Having worked in more than 20+ markets across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, Isaac is an expert on trade and investment in emerging markets and has an extensive and successful track record in new market entry, alternative finance models including Islamic finance, and operations management. Isaac is also the founder of the Sino-Africa Centre for Excellence and the former CEO of the African Leadership Network.
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

