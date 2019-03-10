Social media
Fadi Al Said
Fadi Al Said is a portfolio manager/analyst within Lazard's Middle East and North African equity (MENA) team. He began working in the investment field in 1998. Prior to joining Lazard in 2014, Fadi was head of investments and portfolio manager for ING Investment Management Middle East. Previously, he was a senior fund manager in the Asset Management division at NBD Investment Bank, where he managed the two flagship funds (MENA Equities and GCC Balanced Funds). Prior to that, he worked at Noor Capital, where he was a senior vice-president heading up the Asset Management division. He also worked for Damac Invest as a senior portfolio manager, where he co-managed a multi-billion dirham portfolio invested in the MENA region. He was responsible for leading a team covering Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and other emerging markets. Prior to that, Fadi was the head of research at Al Jazira Bank in Saudi Arabia. He started his career working in the Arab Bank in Jordan. Fadi holds an MBA from Cass Business School (London City University) and a BSc in Economics from the University of Jordan.
Saudi's MSCI inclusion offers opportunity for large sellers to sell to passive money

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

