Social media
Charles-Henry Monchau
Charles-Henry Monchau
Charles-Henry MonchauIndustry Expert
Charles-Henry Monchau joined Al Mal Capital as Managing Director - Head of Investment Management in 2017. He was previously CEO / Head of Asset Management at SHUAA Capital and brings more than 20 years of experience in international multi-asset investing. Before moving to the UAE, Charles headed the Asset Allocation team for the Europe & Middle East at Deutsche Bank (2014-2016), where he was in charge of a Geneva-based team of 25 portfolio managers running around $10bn in discretionary mandates. Prior to Deutsche Bank, he was regional CIO for EFG Private Bank (2010-2013) and held various senior portfolio management and buy-side research roles at Rothschild Bank in Zurich (2009-2010), Lombard Odier in Paris and Geneva (2001-2009) and BNP Paribas in Geneva and Nassau (1995-2001). He was also an adjunct professor in Finance at the International University of Geneva. Charles has an Executive MBA from Instituto di Empresa (Madrid & Shanghai) and an MSc in Finance (University of Geneva). He is also a CFA, CMT, CAIA and CIIA Charterholder.
MARKETS

Weekly Q&amp;A: "I believe that GCC bonds offer great value for a number of reasons"

Read more

PICK OF THE DAY

GLOBAL MARKETS

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

THE BRI REPORT

CONSTRUCTION

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
INSIGHTS
1

Erdogan plays up diplomatic gains with eye on elections

2

Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430bln U.S. Senate bill

3

Burning cash, commercial EV startups race to deliver vehicles

4

Aluminium foundry fights for survival in European gas crisis

5

Cryptoverse: Blockchain bridges fall into troubled waters

LATEST VIDEO

Equities

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
LATEST NEWS
1

Ajman registers 13% growth in certificates of origin during H1, 2022

2

Four-day workweek in Sharjah: Traffic accidents down 40%, employees' productivity increases

3

Sharjah Asset Management launches new corporate strategy for 2023-25

4

UAE’s gross premium to grow by 5% in 2022: S&P Global Ratings

5

Modi's party set to lose power in crucial Indian state after alliance setback

SPONSORED CONTENT

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
OIL AND GAS

Refinitiv & First Abu Dhabi Bank Oil Market Review - with Glenn Wepener

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard