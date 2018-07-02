C3 and HSBC partner to launch a Social Impact Accelerator Program

Dubai: Consult and Coach for a Cause (C3), a UAE-based social enterprise with a mission to help entrepreneurs in the Middle East unlock their growth potential and maximize their positive impact on the community, has partnered with HSBC to expand the flagship C3 Social Impact Accelerator program. The program supports the achievement of key milestones in the journey of an entrepreneur and focuses on helping entrepreneurs achieve financial sustainability and solve major social challenges at scale. In order to participate in the program, 100 applicants from the UAE, Egypt, Kuwait and Oman will be selected, out of which 20 will be shortlisted to participate in a week-long program in February 2019 with impact investors and other key stakeholders from the social enterprise world. All applicants must be contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (such as health, education, etc.). To get these entrepreneurs ready, C3 will provide a two-month program of one-on-one support and a week of workshops, training and events.

The top 20 entrepreneurs will benefit from customized lectures and interactive workshops tackling issues such as Theory of Change, social impact measurement, legal structure and governance as well as tailored expert sessions where participants receive one-on-one support from business and social impact experts. The program also features a pitch session and a board simulation. The winner of the program will receive a cash prize of $10,000. Applications will close on 15 October 2018. Medea Nocentini, Co-founder of C3: “The Social Impact Accelerator Program is our flagship initiative. It is designed to help entrepreneurs develop the skills they need to deliver their social business goals. It is a unique model that relies on the efforts of multiple experts and provides tailored training to those seeking to make a lasting difference and do business differently. We encourage all entrepreneurs to take advantage of this opportunity and showcase the work they are doing to create socially responsible businesses. We are so happy to be partnering with HSBC on what we consider is a one-of-a-kind impact accelerator program in the region.”

