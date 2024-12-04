PHOTO
Vodafone Group will sell its remaining 3% stake in India's Indus Towers, the British telecom group said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan)
