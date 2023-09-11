British homebuilder Vistry Group on Monday said it would merge its affordable housing 'Partnerships' business with its Housebuilding operations, and retained its annual profit forecast, buoyed by resilient demand in cheap homes segment.

Vistry, one of the biggest British housebuilders in terms of annual homes built, posted adjusted pre-tax profit of 174 million pounds ($217.7 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with 189.9 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7994 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



